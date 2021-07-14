The Boise Contemporary Theater is a theater company that performs contemporary work. It’s been an important part of Boise’s artistic scene for 25 years, with no plans of slowing down. The theater provides an intimate space for patrons to enjoy modern plays.
BW interviewed Producing Artistic Director Benjamin Burdick to learn how the company weathered the COVID storm —and what people can look for from BCT in the future.
BW: Please tell us about BCT, how it started and what you offer to the community.
BB: Boise Contemporary Theater is about to celebrate its 25th year of existence, but because of our 17 month intermission, this will be our 24th season. We are the only professional theater in the state that focuses exclusively on new and contemporary plays. Our mission is to inspire our community, to examine our perspectives and better understand ourselves, each other, and the world around us by creating thought-provoking stories of the human experience.
In addition to our mainstage offerings, we have a unique educational program, Theater Lab, which encourages young people to be theater creators — writers, directors, designers — in service of a piece of theater the ensemble of students creates themselves. Some of the most powerful contemporary theater we do is created in-house by our youngest artists.
We’ve also moved into offering classes for adults in acting, playwriting and play reading. We are continuing our sold-out children’s reading series, where we introduce young kids to theater through a series of staged, costumed play readings. All of these offerings are part of our belief that the theater should be a gathering place for the community in which it exists. It isn’t a mistake that the name of our city is also in the name of our theater. We belong to this community, and we hope that our audience sees us as not just a place of entertainment, but a place where people come to expand their view of the world, engage in passionate conversation with their community, and gather together to bear witness to stories that range from hilarious to tragic to magical.
BW: The 2021/22 season lineup has been released — can you speak to getting this season together after the pandemic and what changes people can look for in regard to how the theater operates?
BB: I’m sure I don’t need to go into what a challenging time it’s been for live venues. It’s been a remarkably trying 17 months. We had to furlough staff, figure out ways to stay engaged with our audience without being able to gather, be relentless in our pursuit of grants and federal aid.
I am so happy to report that we are staffing up again — our Box Office Manager, Director of Finance and our Education Director are all back, and we just added a new Director of Development, Sheila Hennessey, to our staff. Going forward, we will of course be even more diligent in terms of maintenance and sanitation, and we will be strictly following all city and state guidelines in terms of gathering spaces.
It’s also important to remember that as one of the only fully professional theaters in the state, we are required to follow the guidelines put forth by the actors, directors and choreographers unions. Those organizations are extremely stringent in terms of keeping their membership safe. So we will be working with the unions to meet any requirements they set for our productions.
You’ll also be seeing more outdoor offerings from us this summer in partnership with places like the Botanical Garden and Bogus Basin. Most importantly though, we will be operating with the utter joy and giddiness of artists able to do their work again, and a community able to gather again to create and witness the stories that we all love so much.
BW: What are some of the productions that are happening this season and is there anything special you’d like to highlight?
BB: All of our shows are wonderful this season — pieces that really celebrate the unique quality of live performance. We are opening with an utterly magical play about two teenagers discovering the poetry of Walt Whitman. I don’t want to spoil anything, but there’s some very moving and unexpected moments in “I and You.”
We have two world premier plays this season — it’s one of the qualities that really defines BCT, this strong commitment to not only producing new work, but also to developing it. Local performer Jodeen Revere has written a funny, searing play about her reflections as a breast cancer survivor called “The Persistent Guest.” And, of course, one of the most anticipated shows in our history, “The Show on the Roof,” written by Tom Ford and Alex Syeik about the “homosexual panic” that hit Boise in the 1950s, will finally come to the stage. It’s a musical about Boise’s history and we are incredibly excited to finally share it with audiences.
We also have our first co-production with Opera Idaho over the holidays, “All is Calm.” This is a touching musical based on a real life event that explores people reaching across a huge ideological divide to celebrate their own humanity over a Christmas Eve in the middle of a World War.
And finally, we have the Pulitzer Prize-winning play, “Sweat.” It’s a remarkable piece of theater that explores economics, race, and the changing landscape of industrial towns in the United States.
BW: Can you tell us more about the summer reading series?
BB: We will be continuing our reading series in the Idaho Botanical Garden on the last Monday of every month this summer.
We are also in the midst of a massive and important endeavor to establish an annual BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) Playwrights Festival. We were given generous grants from the Idaho Women’s Charitable Foundation and the Morrison Center to produce this inaugural festival. Our festival director, Lily Yasuda, has done a remarkable job assembling a play selection committee of theater artists from across the country that helped choose the new plays to be featured this year. The festival will be two weeks — the first is focused on workshopping and developing brand new plays with playwrights, actors, and directors doing table work.
That week will culminate in staged readings of those plays. The second week will include a playwrights panel discussion, and will culminate in two performances of a one woman show. Philadelphia based singer/songwriter/playwright, M’Balia Singley confronts her experience as a Black woman in America using themes from Shakespeare’s “Othello.”
We are bringing in incredibly accomplished playwrights, directors and actors from New York to Los Angeles, Puerto Rico to Chicago and points in between. The festival is is the first two weeks of August and all performances are hosted by the Morrison Center. We are so excited that Boise can contribute to the very important national theatrical conversations happening right now surrounding representation in the arts. More info can be found here: bctheater.org.
BW: Can you speak to how the theater makes this kind of art more accessible to people in the community and how people can support it — and are there any other programs or special events people should know about?
BB: The American Theater is finally working to substantially address a crisis of representation in many ways right now. We all have heard it said that “theater is dying” because our audiences tend to be older and more affluent, and we aren’t reaching younger audience members or people outside of a certain economic sphere. BCT has long been committed to developing young artists and audience members through its Theater Lab program and our Children’s Reading Series.
In addition to the classes we offer at BCT, we are also actively working on outreach at schools, especially schools with underrepresented or economically challenged student bodies. The Gladys E. Langroise Fund in the Idaho Community Foundation was critical to our ability to carry out our mission of reaching both refugee and Title I students in our programming this past year.
We also offer steeply discounted tickets to our mainstage shows to college and high school students. We have an educator’s night during each play, to ensure anyone working in education can see shows at a discounted price.
All of these offerings are made possible through grants and individual donors. Theater is an interesting business model. We charge far less for our services than it costs to offer them. As such, we are very dependent on the support of our donors, sponsors and on the invaluable time of our volunteers.
Our always sold-out Gala is coming up on Sept. 17. We are always in search of safe, comfortable housing for our out of town actors and we could always use more vehicles — so if anyone has a car they want to donate, we will take it!
Mostly, we just want our community to experience these beautiful plays and to help us celebrate the artistry of theater workers. Come see the plays. We are so very excited to have you back at the theater.