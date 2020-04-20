Break out the Crayons, markers and colored pencils for some Color Therapy with Boise Weekly. With so much going on, and people spending so much time at home, we partnered with local artist Jerusha Lauren to create a relaxing coloring activity.
Find the coloring section in this week's issue, download the pages from our website or print off the PDF on this page. After you’ve colored the pages, take a picture of your best work and share it on Instagram with the hashtag #boiseweeklypic, and Lauren will pick the winners. First-, second- and third-place winners will win prizes and be featured in our pages. Happy coloring!