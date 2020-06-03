Growing up in an Idaho family that built cars and motorcycles, Brandon Wurtz got his first bike when he was eight.
“It’s just something I’ve always been around,” said Wurtz. “I always wanted to open my own shop and we love doing this. What we try to do here is make every build better than the last one.”
Wurtz owns Rawhide Cycles in Garden City and Ryan Stallcup is his creative partner and fabricator. It’s the only vintage repair shop working on motorcycles that are from the 1970s or earlier. Rawhide works on anything and everything that has to do with vintage bikes, from oil changes to total restoration. It also custom builds new motorcycles. Now, the shop is receiving national attention.
Wurtz and Stallcup met in high school and re-connected when Wurtz opened the shop in Nampa in 2016. They’ve since relocated the business to Garden City. All of the frame-off builds are new down to the nuts and bolts but Rawhide caters to every individual rider and bike’s needs. It prides itself on being an unintimidating shop, and although creativity and style are important, safety is at the forefront of everything it does.
A lot of its customers are first-time bike owners, and the shop takes a hands-on approach to making sure they feel comfortable and understand the process.
“On a bike, safety is so important and that’s a lot of trust people put into us, and we care about that and take a lot of pride in what we do,” said Wurtz. “Our motto is to make every bike as safe and reliable as possible. It’s about quality, not just cosmetic work.”
Rawhide specializes in pre-1979 Honda motorcycles and pre-1985 Harley Davidsons. Wurtz named the shop after a 1967 Ford Mustang drag car named Rawhide that his grandfather built in the ‘70s and won awards from the Boise National Roadster Show.
Wurtz has also won awards for his motorcycle restoration and custom builds. Beyond growing up in the culture, he also moved to California at 24 and apprenticed at Charley’s Place, a vintage specialty bike shop established in 1993 in San Francisco, for six years.
When he moved back to Idaho in 2016, he opened the shop and Stallcup, who had been working on cars and fabrication since high school, started two weeks later. Wurtz entered a bike into the Boise National Roadster Show, won an award and started getting busy. The bike was a gold 1971 Honda CB 750 and Wurtz said it brought him a ton of business.
“It was one of the most popular bikes ever and it changed everything and was so far ahead of its time,” said Wurtz. “‘A super bike’ is what they called it. Every older guy that sees me on a bike like that says they had one or wanted one, and after the show the vintage Hondas came out of the woodwork.”
Rawhide’s custom builds are another reason the shop gets a lot of attention. In 2017, Wurtz took a CB 350 chopper dubbed The Honey Wagon to The One Show in Portland. It’s a place where builders showcase rare and unusual bikes, and last year there were over 8,000 daily attendees. The shop won an award for best bike built around one part because it had a six-pack carrier under the seat.
One of the biggest motorcycle shows in the world, Born Free in California, invited Rawhide as a builder to its show in September. It is one of only 30 builders invited in the world. Wurtz said getting to the show is one of the main goals of the shop, and he’ll take along a 1980 Shovelhead named Freaky Deaky, and everything on it is fancy. He said it’s like riding a work of art.
The shop has also put on a local show called Landlocked for the past three years at the Linen Building that’s sponsored by Harley Davidson, Rawhide and Dice Magazine. People come from all over the Pacific Northwest to show their vintage and custom choppers. Wurtz said it’s like an art gallery for motorcycles.
Stallcup said older bikes are typically more stylish and reliable. Although bikes really gained in popularity after WWII, in the last ten to 15 years the culture around them has exploded.
Wurtz and Stallcup said what’s great about what they do is that they are bringing back bikes that are just sitting around and putting them back on the road. In a way it’s a bit like recycling, but Stallcup said bikes never waned in popularity for die-hard fans.
“There’s all these clichés about why people like motorcycles,” said Stallcup. “Like about freedom and getting out on the open road but at the end of the day they’re just fun and wild to ride.”
That sentiment echoes with Rawhide’s customers, and many have left rave reviews. The shop is booked out six weeks in advance and Wurtz said they just want to keep growing to accommodate the influx whether it’s restoration, repair or custom building.
“We do everything even rebuild engines but also people come in with their own ideas and it’s just like commissioned art and we take the time to do it right,” said Wurtz. “We figure out how to make the customers ideas work, we make the ideas functional, stylish and safe.”