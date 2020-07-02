As the daily reported cases of COVID-19 continue to mount in Ada County and across the Gem State, organizers of one of Boise's most popular festivals, the Hyde Park Street Fair, announced on July 1 that they had cancelled this year's event.
"Ultimately, it's the right thing to do. The Board felt like we had a responsibility to safeguard the health of our neighbors, loyal fairgoers, the community, and vender participants," wrote North End Neighborhood Association President Mark Baltes in a press release.
The announcement came just a week after Gov. Brad Little announced that the State of Idaho would remain in Stage IV of its staged economic reopening due to a spike in reported COVID-19 infections, and Ada County declared it would regress to Stage III of its own reopening.
According to the North End Neighborhood Association, which puts on the festival, the Boise area would have to be at Stage IV or higher to hold the festival, which was originally slated for Friday-Sunday, Sept. 18-20. Organizers said because of uncertainty about when Ada County might return to Stage IV and the continued threat of the pandemic, they could not continue with this year's festival as planned. NEON has also begun reaching out to vendors about the cancellation.
In an email to Boise Weekly, NEON President Mark Baltes wrote that the festival will return in 2021, and that the organization is looking ways for celebrate the event without a mass gathering and sell merchandise to make up the loss. According to the press release, the cancellation of HPSF will be painful, since it accounts for approximately 95% of the neighborhood association's annual revenue.