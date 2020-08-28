Friday, Aug. 28, at 2 p.m. MST, local multimedia arts collective LED is participating in a live stream event put on by The Kennedy Center called “Many Voices, One Song,” and is part of the Arts Across America Series. This is the first time an Idaho arts organization has participated.
“We are live-streaming from our rehearsal space,” said LED Program Director Angel Abaya. “It’s been really interesting and fun turning the studio into a live room.”
The event is not only a collaboration between The Kennedy Center and LED: Other contributors include The Western States Arts Federation, The Morrison Center for the Performing Arts, GlobalLounge and the Idaho Shakespeare Festival, with music from Afrosonics, and original songs and dance pieces from LED.
The performance is based on the love story of F. Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald. Abaya said many of the songs are re-imagined from their first performance in 2015. Besides a cover of Sam Cooke’s “A Change is Gonna Come,” all of the music is original, and Abaya described Afrosonic’s genre as a mixture of funk, soul and jazz.
Streaming the performance is free, but donations are encouraged. Check it out on Facebook, Youtube or The Kennedy Center.