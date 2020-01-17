Boise State University has hosted a march honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., since 1990. Every year they march, rain or shine, and have an array of speakers. The head of the planning committee and Boise State's Director of Student Diversity and Inclusion Francisco Salinas will be the opening speaker. All are welcome to attend.
“Dr. King identified what he called the triple evils of racism, militarism and poverty,” said Salinas. “We've got a long way to go to overcome these evils and this march is a symbolic expression of not only the fact that we honor those that came before us, but that together we can show up and move the world.”
Doors open at the Jordan Ballroom in the Boise State Student Union Building on Monday, Jan. 20, at 8:30 a.m. for free poster-making, and the march starts at 10:30 a.m. From the SUB, the march will proceed down University Avenue to Capitol Boulevard, and end at the steps of the Idaho Statehouse. This year the organizing committee will host an impressive line up of speakers.
“There will be student speakers at the rally which concludes the march,” said Salinas. “The MLK Living Legacy Committee chair this year is Ryann Banks and she will be speaking. We will hear from the other MLK Living Legacy Committee members Aysia Kernin and Athony Sciafe, as well.”
Following the conclusion of the rally at noon, the State of Idaho begins its own recognition ceremony inside the rotunda, where Boise State President Dr. Marlene Tromp will be the featured keynote speaker.
Learning to use your voice to create change is a powerful part of participating in the march and that students get a lot out of it, Salinas said.
“Learning to exercise one's voice is the fundamental dynamic in a functioning democracy and learning that the ballot box is not the only way to do this is how we spark the flame of civic engagement,” Salinas said. “Civil Rights legend Dolores Huerta was one of our keynote speakers here at Boise State University in the past and one of the things she said during her speech was that 'history is made by the people that show up.' Joining us in the march is good practice at 'showing up' for civil rights, for justice and for the dream of racial equality.”