To curb the spread of the coronavirus local bars and restaurants have shut their doors. Not only does it affect owners and consumers, it very quickly affects employees. In the service industry many employees live day to day and few have access to employer paid insurance.
There’s a local virtual tip jar that industry people can sign up for to receive donations and most are signing up for unemployment. However, it brings in a fraction of their previous income and many workers are wondering how they’re going to make ends meet.
Kendall Elam
Kendall Elam has worked in the industry off and on since he was 16. He was employed at Txikiteo. The shutdown happened much faster than he anticipated but he knew it was coming and is worried about what happens next.
“Over half of our customers in that last week were travelers,” said Elam. “It’s an industry that attracts that and I know everyone in the industry is nervous about their futures.”
Elam has a bit of savings, which is unusual in the service industry, and insurance through the state marketplace but he’s worried about people who don’t.
“My insurance isn’t great, it’s $261 a month with a $6500 deductible,” said Elam. “I’m in a tight spot but I’m one of the luckier ones, I think the people to worry about are the workers that are invisible to customers like cooks.”
Elam thinks people should consider donating to the whole establishment on the virtual tip jar instead of just one person.
“I filed for unemployment, I’m employer attached which means I don’t have to look for work and my employer helped us with paperwork,” said Elam. “There aren’t any jobs out there, how will people even look.”
Dylan Eller
Employed at Bar Gernika, Dylan Eller has more than just the loss of his job to think about. He’s been in the industry for about 10 years, has Medicaid and a little bit of savings but is also dealing with a landlord that’s being less than compassionate.
“I have a landlord that owns over 100 properties in Boise but said he will make no exceptions to the regular rent agreement,” said Eller. “Despite this pandemic all he offered was the termination of our lease.”
He’s taking it day by day as things change rapidly. Almost all of Eller’s roommates also work in the industry and they don’t have a lot of savings.
“If you’ve been working in the industry this long it’s hard to know what to do now,” said Eller. “You work for tips so you receive a small portion of your income everyday and you learn how to save and spend based on that schedule.”
Isa Rivero and Hana Beaton
Both Rivero and Beaton worked at Pengilly’s Saloon. They are also roommates and best friends and had hoped the shutdown would happen sooner. Beaton is pregnant and the plans she and her husband were making in anticipation of their new baby are all on hold.
“With my pregnancy it has been really hard,” said Beaton. “I can’t get a new job now and we were talking about buying a house, I’m not feeling great about the situation.”
Rivero also acknowledges that their situation is extra precarious.
“Without Hana I’d have to live with my grandparents,” said Rivero. “Plus the only jobs I could get right now are in grocery stores but then I run the risk of bringing the virus home.”
Amazingly, with all of the stress they’re dealing with, like Elam and Eller, they are expressing a lot of concern about people less fortunate than themselves.
“What are all of these people losing income going to do,” said Rivero. “I feel like there’s not a lot of resources in Idaho for people like us, there’s going to be so many people displaced if they don’t do something. Are people just going to be homeless?”