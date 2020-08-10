Barbie girls and ‘90s fans alike will get a blast from the past at the Boise Towne Square Mall this weekend.
Barbie, the longtime plastic fashion icon will have it’s iconic hot pink pop-up truck stop in Boise for the very first time on Saturday, Aug. 15. At the truck, customers will find a wide array of '90s-inspired merch, from custom airbrushed jackets and enamel pins to vinyl iridescent fanny packs and t-shirts. Fans even have a chance to snag a limited edition Barbie-themed Polaroid.
The Boise stop is part of the Barbie Totally Throwback Tour, which celebrates Barbie’s 60th anniversary. The tour started in Los Angeles in the Fall of 2019 and has been making its way through the United States ever since.
According to a Barbie press release, the truck has adopted COVID-19 safety measures like having employees wear masks and gloves and setting up acrylic partitions between customers and employees. Customers are encouraged to wear masks and practice physical distancing.
The Barbie Pop-up Truck will be open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and will be located near H&M. Item prices range from $12-$75 and transactions are limited to card-only.