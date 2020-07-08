Just Bee a Kid
When it comes to summer recreation, few things have killed the buzz quite like the COVID-19 pandemic. But for kids ages 10-14 still hungry for a unique summer experience, Boise Urban Garden School’s Junior Beekeeping Camp might be just the thing they need.
“When kids get a chance to do it, they jump at it,” BUGS Environmental Education Program Coordinator Janice Alexander said. “It’s kind of like a way to prove that they can really do something that a lot of other people can’t do. So I think that they really like that kind of exceptional experience that a lot of people don’t get to have.”
The Junior Beekeeping Camp is in its third year, and just recently opened for registration. The camp is scheduled to run in two sessions. The first will begin on Monday, Aug. 3, and go until Friday, Aug. 7. The second camp will be held the following week, starting Monday, Aug. 10, and going until Friday, Aug. 14. According to Alexander, the weeklong camp is one of the more popular programs at the garden due to its unique subject matter and hands-on experience with an insect that for many people, may be an object of fear.
“It’s a little bit like a sense of danger that they’re overcoming,” Alexander said. “They’re in this spot where these bees, a lot of people would be afraid of them, and some of the kids actually in the beginning are a little bit nervous.”
Alexander said the kids’ apprehensions are often quelled with a mix of education about the domesticated bees and actually getting out and working with the hives. By the second day of camp, the participants don beekeeping suits and get to work. Each day after that, campers are in the BUGS apiary handling the bees and working with them. On Friday, the honeycomb is out of the hives and the campers process it into honey. Each camper gets a jar of honey to take home.
BUGS works with volunteers from the Treasure Valley Beekeeping Association, and currently acts as a stepping stone into that community. If kids want to get more involved with beekeeping after the camp, BUGS provides them with connections that offer more advanced work.
This year, BUGS has also added a new element to the beekeeping camp: nutrition and cooking. Alexander said due to COVID-19, the garden can only run one camp at a time. Because of this, the cooking camp has been placed on hold. Alexander said in order to overcome this and still provide people with nutrition education, BUGS will incorporate a cooking element into each one of its camps this summer.
“When we’re talking about these connections that we have between the environmental world of the garden and growing plants, people don’t often connect that back to human health,” Alexander said. “So just trying to make that connection that our human health is really connected so much to the environment, and what we do in that environment. That’s what I’m hoping people get out of those new kind of connections.”
Those interested can register on the city of Boise’s website. The class has a fee of $71.94.
—Sydney Kidd