The 3-acre grounds have been bedecked in Jack-'o-landers, inflatable spiders and cats, skeletons, mini-graveyards and hundreds of other decorations. Let it be said here: Jack's Urban Meeting Place gets into the Halloween spirit, and pandemic or no, 2020 has not stopped the arts and culture hub from celebrating.
"We're fortunate because as a nonprofit creative center and community gathering place, when we closed our building in March, we had a unique opportunity to fulfill our mission and bring people together in safe ways," said JUMP Community Engagement Director Kathy O'Neill.
On Saturday, Oct. 24, the grounds will be in rare form to host the Spooktacular Stroll from 5-8 p.m., during which parents and kids can tour the heavily decorated walkway and the "JUMPkin patch." O'Neill said the event has been drawn out across several hours so attendees can maintain adequate physical distancing.
"We wanted an outdoor, safe-space, social distancing opportunity for people to enjoy the haunted, spooky hollow feel," O'Neill said.
Halloween, however, is only half of JUMP's game. In years past, it has held enormous Dia de Muertos bashes, and while this year's celebrations have been trimmed to accommodate the closure of JUMP's doors, they're as ambitious as ever. Starting on Wednesday, Oct. 28, JUMP will pivot from Halloween to its Dia de Muertos Community Celebration, which will run through mid-November and include music, traditional altars, virtual performances and panel discussions, and a massive, 18-by-20-foot black-and-white photo display of the deceased solicited from across the Boise area.
That last piece had a particularly pronounced impact on the staff at JUMP.
"We all were interested in seeing the photos of loved ones we'd submitted, but to see them laid out—you kind of get sentimental," O'Neill said. "There's a large population that already celebrates [Dia de Muertos], but it's an incredibly powerful holiday that celebrates loved ones we've lost, and especially during this pandemic when we've lost loved ones and not been able to have a funeral. We did a call to the community to send in photos of loved ones to turn into this large, community remembrance display."
On Oct. 28, JUMP will host a virtual panel on Dia de Muertos itself and altar symbolism that includes Raquel Arenz, Ceci Salvador-Richardson, Jesus Camacho and Fonda Portales.
Then, on Sunday and Monday, Nov. 1 and 2 (Dia de Muertos officially runs Saturday-Monday, Oct. 31-Nov. 2), from 5-7 p.m., JUMP will host virtual performances from St. Mary's Catholic School Dancers, Kelli Brown, Norma Pintar, Anna Maria Schachtell, Monteen-Alyse Eberg, the Oyamel Folkloric Dancers, and Omar Arreola with Mariachi Alma de Mexico, all pre-recorded at JUMP and broadcast on the JUMPotron. Pan de Muertos and hot cocoa will be served to keep folks warm and in the Dia de Muertos spirit.
The pre-recorded performances are a nod to safety. JUMP's grounds are open but the building itself has been locked since March. The performances themselves were recorded inside (and in accordance with public health best practices), and the JUMPotron has enabled an alternative to the large gatherings that have marked celebrations in the past.
"We've had hundreds of people for a one-day event inside JUMP where we've had live performances and mariachi and dance performances, and altars in other spaces," O'Neill said. "That was totally out of the question this year."