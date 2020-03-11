Secondhand stores offer more than inexpensive band shirts and beloved sweaters. In recent years, thrifting and secondhand shopping has exploded in popularity across Boise, and the reasons they shop for secondhand goods can vary from affordability, trendiness, charitable connections and environmental impact. Below are some Boise Weekly picks of thrifting shops for every kind of shopper—but people aren't just visiting stores to buy: They’re also there to sell.
Repeat Boutique
With a selective eye, Repeat Boutique carefully picks only the latest and trendiest fashions to sell. Repeat Boutique (500 S. Vista Ave.) is a small consignment and secondhand store, coming up on almost 25 years of being in business. Owner Monique Hintzman keeps an inventory full of popular and sought after items.
“We consign and we buy,” she said.
After Hintzman evaluates items, she'll buy them outright or put them up for sale in-store, and then paying for them after she has sold them. She gives cash on-the-spot for trendy, easy-to-sell pieces. Sellers get 40% of the determined total price, and consigned items are less of a risk to sell. Hintzman gives the original owners 40% of the final sale value. Top designer pieces are an exception, and sellers receive 50% back. Hintzman said consignment stores have a better filter on what clothes end up being sold.
“It depends on who’s bringing clothes in. I have ladies that bring items in that all I do is buy. They’ll bring in 50 things, and I’ll buy 48 and consign two. And then I have women that bring 50 items and I’ll buy two and consign 48,” she said.
People bring in clothes daily, and Hintzman typically prices items at one-third their retail price, depending on their age, quality and popularity.
“If it’s something vintage, that can be more money, or if it’s something that’s a hot selling item that you can’t find used most often, we can definitely get more money for those items,” said Hintzman. “I’ve been doing it for so long I have a really good idea of what my customers are going to pay for items,” said Hintzman.
The boutique donates clothes that don’t sell to the Boise Rescue Mission, which offers resources to the homeless community in Boise and Nampa.
Idaho Youth Ranch
Driven by its mission to serve at-risk kids and teens, Idaho Youth Ranch makes shopping and donating feel good. Idaho Youth Ranch is a nonprofit with 22 thrift stores, two outlet stores and three distribution centers located across the state of Idaho. Through thrift store sales, donations, grants and more, it is able to provide therapy services, adoption services, career workshops, scholarships, equine-assisted therapy and access to a youth homeless shelter. In 2019, over 1,500 Idaho youths used resources provided by Idaho Youth Ranch.
Idaho Youth Ranch relies on clothes and item donations to keep store inventories full—and there is no shortage of clothes. The amount of donations has doubled every year since Vice President of Social Enterprise Rich Cline began working with Idaho Youth Ranch seven years ago.
“The Marie Kondo effect started last January and we noticed our donations were up like 50%,” said Cline.
Excess donations made to individual thrift stores are brought by the truckload daily to the Boise distribution center for processing. Items or “hardlines,” like kitchenware, for example, are inspected for quality and sorted into categories. Once workers sort through clothes, they’re either moved to the outlet stores, hung in the large warehouse closets until a store requests more inventory, or sold to brokers by the pound. Items like jewelry, books and collectables make up a large part of online sales. Every Sunday at the warehouse, filled shopping carts cost only $10.
“We give things every chance we can to sell before we end up having to dispose of it,” said Cline.
Local nonprofits partner with Idaho Youth Ranch to exchange excess donations for gift cards.
“Here they have a pile of donations that they don’t really need, they’re turning it into value for their clients,” said Cline. “Not only are we helping kids, but we’re helping other groups.”
Plato’s Closet
People throw out tons of clothes every year, but places like Plato’s Closet give everyday clothes a second life, and makes it easy to dress well on a budget. Located just beside Boise Towne Square at 8017 W. Franklin Road, Plato’s Closet has specialized in selling current teen and young adult secondhand clothes since 2007, and is part of a national franchise chain with over 500 stores throughout North America.
“When I was young it was uncool to wear secondhand items. No one my age as a teenager would ever shop at a secondhand store for clothing. it would be embarrassing, but it’s completely different now,” said Owner Justin Barney. “It’s very acceptable to shop secondhand because of the positive environmental impact and because of the price.”
Packed rows of color-coordinated clothes fill racks that zig-zag through the store. Every day between 80 and 120 people bring in clothes to sell there. Items are priced through a proprietary software system that analyzes garments by brand, style and condition. Sometimes the numbers produced from the software are too low or too high and will be changed, as determined, on a case-by-case basis. Items are generally priced a third of what they were new.
“We sell because it’s good for the environment, you’re able to find great deals—our customer base is thrifty people, they’re smart with their money,” said Barney.
Clothes that don’t sell after a while are put on clearance, sold during the stores 90% off sale or in the end are donated to local nonprofits. Throughout the year Plato’s Closet donates gift cards to the Boise Rescue Mission and The City of Light Home for Women and Children.