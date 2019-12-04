The myth is like something straight out of a movie: In Santa’s shadow lurks the Krampus, a vengeance demon who, with a combination of coal and reed switches, chastises naughty children during the holidays. The Krampus is the inspiration behind the Idaho Krampus Con, which is now entering its third year. While seemingly dark, the Krampus-themed event is perfectly family friendly. Come in costume to ABU Games (prizes go to the best-dressed), with games and keynote speakers filling out the program. Check out vendor booths and artists—this is a fine opportunity to get some holiday shopping out of the way. Although fun will be around every corner, the Krampus may lurk there, too, and rumors of an appearance from the vengeful holiday geist is expected to take place. Remember: Santa isn’t the only one watching, so be sure to beware and behave.
10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. FREE. ABU Games, 7211 W. Colonial St., Boise, abugames.com.