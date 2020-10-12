From all of us at Boise Weekly, we'd like to wish you a happy Indigenous People's Day!
In the past, people have gathered at the Idaho Statehouse to celebrate IPD on Oct. 12, but this year, the event will be celebrated virtually from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. via Zoom and Facebook Live, courtesy of the Indigenous Idaho Alliance.
Over Facebook the organizers wrote that the new arrangement will allow a wide array of speakers, musicians and more to celebrate Idaho's rich Native traditions with a statewide audience.
The event will be hosted by Miss Julyamsh of the Schitsu'umsh people, the Chief Joseph Foundation Royalty of the Nimiipuu people and Miss Sho-Ban of the Newe & Numu people.
U.S. Senate candidate Paulette Jordan will speak on the topic of missing and murdered indigenous women and her campaign, and the Rose Creek Singers of the Schitsu'umsh people will open the celebration with a song. Other artists include Shoshone-Bannock artist Brodie Sanchez and Nez Perce artist Kellen Trenal Lewis.
Then, at 3 p.m., tune in to Radio Boise (89.9 FM) for a conversation hosted by Jason Prettyboy with activist Tai Simpson and Les Hutchinson Campos, presented by Radio Bois and the Idaho Indigenous Alliance.