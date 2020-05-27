In the past few weeks, high school seniors around the Treasure Valley have participated in non-traditional graduation ceremonies. As a group of young people on the cusp of their futures, COVID-19 came as a wrecking ball—smashing some of their life plans to pieces. Others were left feeling like the conclusion of this chapter in their lives had gone unwritten. This week, Boise Weekly spoke with three graduating seniors from the Boise, West Ada and Kuna school districts to learn how life has unfolded for them in the time of a pandemic.
Mason Leatham of Kuna High School relied on his senior year of track to get him a college scholarship. When that season was canceled due to COVID-19, he had to regroup. Leatham ultimately opted to go the trade school route.
“It was pretty upsetting and surprising,” Leatham said. “I’ve kind of gone through it though, just kind of set my mind on something else I’m trying to work towards. I’m always trying to achieve something.”
BW: Describe this school year in three words.
ML: My three words would be “a surprising end.” … When the COVID thing hit, I thought, “Okay we’ll be off for like a couple weeks and then we will be back,” or whatever. But then, like, my last week of school—I never even knew that was my last week.
BW: How have your future plans changed?
ML: I wanted to get a full ride scholarship to a Division I track program like my main school is [Grand Canyon University]. And I wanted to go into either business or engineering. And that was my whole plan, but then after that I didn’t want to pay for school, so instead of going to college I just went straight to the workforce… I’m working on being a lineman though, so I still kind of have to do college and study books and stuff, but it’s a lot different from what I was expecting it to be.
BW: How do you feel about no-contact/virtual graduation?
ML: Honestly I was working the day it happened I was out of town so I didn’t go.
Ruisha “ShaSha” Kingston celebrated her graduation from Boise High School on May 20. Instead of a big ceremony at the school, she and her fellow seniors packed into cars and drove around the high school taking pictures.
“It was so short, and that was weird to be done in five minutes instead of it taking hours,” Kingston said. “Also, I was the student speaker and couldn’t speak, it wasn’t exactly how I’d pictured it.”
BW: Describe this school year in three words.
SK: That is really hard. I guess I’d say, “unique,” “creative” and “untraditional.”
BW: How have your future plans changed?
SK: There’s a lot of uncertainty still but I’m still planning to go to Tufts University in the fall. I’m just not sure when we’ll go or how much will be online. I was going to go to Europe with some friends, but that’s definitely not happening. I am glad I got to spend so much time with my parents before college because that probably wouldn’t have happened—as much, at least.
BW: How do you feel about no-contact/virtual graduation?
SK: It was still OK, and I think that seniors have this expectation for the perfect year, but what’s really important is the connection and everyone at Boise High has been connecting in new ways. It shows how special our community is. When I wrote the speech I of course added some stuff about COVID, but I didn’t want it to overtake it. I reflected on the Boise High community and how in some ways this has made us closer because everyone has been trying so hard to stay connected.
As Lizza Wallace approached Mountain View High School earlier this month to pick up her cap and gown, she was met by teachers and staff lining the streets leading up to the school.
“All our teachers just were cheering for us, and as we picked up our cap and gown they announced our names. And they had posters and stuff so that was really cool just to see all our staff,” Wallace said. “I’m not a super emotional person, but yeah, it was a very emotional experience because it feels good to have so many staff members behind you.”
BW: Describe this school year in three words.
LW: Unpredictable but memorable.
BW: How have your future plans changed?
LW: I don’t really think my plans changed yet, because, as far as I know, college is still going to happen. And I am still planning on running in college… but yes, there was definitely a moment of panic when I was like “oh crap.”… I had an offer from [Utah Valley University to run track]. And so I started to freak out a little bit like, “Oh my goodness, what if it’s not there anymore?” But after I talked to the coach and everything, they were, like, “Yeah, the offer is the same.”
BW: How do you feel about no-contact/virtual graduation?
LW: It really is different but at the same time, it still is special and I still am graduating. So, I mean, I don’t have any major complaints about that I guess … I think it’s been really weird just because your whole high school experience I feel like you look towards those monumental occasions like graduation, and even senior projects for our district, and we don’t have any of those so that’s just been really weird. And obviously they’ve done a really good job of making it special for us still. It’s just different.