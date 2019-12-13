Boise, start limbering up those vocal chords and get ready to sing. Voicebox Karaoke is opening its new location in downtown Boise Saturday, Dec. 14, at 2 p.m., and will start accepting reservations starting on the Friday, Dec. 15.
“We are the karaoke bar that is for people that don’t think they like karaoke,” said Voicebox CEO Scott Simon. “The most skeptical of people end up being coverts by the end of the night.”
Voicebox is an upscale private-suite karaoke bar. It has a library of more than 71,000 songs and an array of cocktails and snacks. The prices range from $7 to $11 per hour for one person and group rates begin at $60 and go up to $140 for a larger, premier suite. Reservation information and a complete list of available songs are available at the Voicebox website. The new location in Boise is at 781 W. Front St.
“I thought, what if everything involving a karaoke bar was done a little more upscale and with more hospitality,” said Simon. “Everything about Voicebox is about flipping ideas about karaoke on its head.”
Simon started as a hardware engineer in California, but after visiting South Korea he became enamored with karaoke and the use of private singing rooms.
“I was burned out on my job and decided to travel,” said Simon. “I had no idea it was so big over there, I went with a group of people and ended up singing Michael Jackson. It was so much fun.”
A year later, in the fall of 2018, he opened the first location in Portland, Oregon. Now, there are two locations in Portland; one in Denver, Colorado; and a new one opening in Fort Worth, Texas; as well as in Boise. Simon attributes the popularity of the company to karaoke being a communal experience.
“Even though in many ways it’s a technical experience, its still an essentially human and primal experience, like sitting around the campfire and sharing stories,” Simon said.
Voicebox has all-ages hours Mondays-Thursdays until 9 p.m. and Fridays-Sundays until 7 p.m. For larger groups, no alcohol will be served in rooms where there are minors.
“People love it,” said Simon. “Our hospitable staff, upscale suites, and privacy make for an energetic, fun and transformative experience.”