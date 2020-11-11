You may have noticed that copies of Boise Weekly are in short supply, and that they're a bit thinner than they have been in the past. No, it isn't just you. I get phone calls from people curious about where the Top-10s went, the puzzles, this or that cartoon, or Rob Brezsny's astrology column—and when I do, I turn the caller to the Boise Weekly e-edition.
In lean times, we've reduced our page counts and distribution. And while you'll be able to find our stories at boiseweekly.com and shared over our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts, there are a few items that can only be found in the e-edition, which you can find at the website, or have delivered to your inbox each week.
Depending on available space in print, you might find the Top-10s, puzzles and Free Will Astrology there. With hard copies of the paper in short supply, the e-edition is a simple and easy way to get the Boise Weekly you know and love. And if you still need more juice, check out BW Clique, our weekly newsletter featuring our favorite stories.