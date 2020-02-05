In The Great Gatsby, F. Scott Fitzgerald captured the spirit of the Roaring ‘20s, debauchery and all. Gatsby-themed parties are all about excess, from the costumes to the spirits, and they're a guilt-free way to revisit the Jazz Age. The MGI Foundation has planned a Gatsby-themed prom to raise money for local charities, so folks older than 21 can have fun celebrating the 100th anniversary of the beginning of Prohibition and help others out, too. For this formal evening people are encouraged to get dressed up in their most Gatsby-esque attire—think zoot suits and flapper dresses—to drink and Charleston the night away. There will be prom style photos, a special drink menu, and corsages and boutonnieres for sale. If you missed your prom or just want to relive it, this is the night to make amends. You could even be elected into prom royalty.
8 p.m. $10-$15 door. Visual Arts Collective, 3638 Osage St., Garden City, visualartscollective.com.