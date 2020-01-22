Dinosaurs don’t roam the Earth anymore—but at the Discovery Center on Jan. 24, people can at least imagine they still do at A Drink with Tinker, the latest entry in DCI’s Adult Night series. Behold the power of the center’s new T-rex skeleton while enjoying drinks from Lost Grove Brewing and food from Big Jud’s Food Truck. Learn more about the Tinker exhibit, augmented by a virtual reality experience courtesy of VR1 Arcade; become a paleontologist with the Boise State University Geology Department, and analyze fossils up close with Stewart’s Gem Shop. If this all sounds daunting, chat with experts about tales from dig sites, mine gold with the Idaho State Museum, and gain knowledge about fossil fuels with the Boise State Sustainability Center. The event is for people of drinking age, but there’s no age limit when it comes to learning about dinosaurs.
7-10 p.m. $22-$25. Discovery Center of Idaho, 131 W. Myrtle St., Boise, dcidaho.org.