Chad Shohet is a puppeteer, and up until recently, the artistic director at HomeGrown Theatre—a job lost his job in late March. In lieu of theater performance, he has started making radical paper cutouts about the pandemic and the stay home order.
“I am a puppeteer and performing artist so I couldn’t have a relationship with an audience anymore,” said Shohet. “I had been working on a shadow puppet tree for Treefort, and after it was cancelled I just had all this sitting in my living room.”
As the pandemic has put artists like Shohet out of work, a growing body of their output has started to reflect the current circumstances. His paper cutouts can be found online, and he's donating profits to #OneLoveNYC Emergency Relief Fund. The art was inspired by propaganda and Black Plague art, but mostly his work is a product of the anger he feels toward people ignoring the stay home order.
“It’s about social awareness and my angry response to people not taking the stay at home order seriously, and our federal government not issuing a national order,” Shohet said. “[The cutouts] reactionary, so I’m working on a few that are a little tamer.”
After the gravity of the COVID-19 pandemic hit the Treasure Valley, Shohet stayed home and worked on making new art. He felt he had done too much work to leave it all behind, and "really angry" that some people were dismissing the significance of the disease. It reminded him of old propaganda. All of these ideas came together and his cutout art began to morph into something new. He had always been interested in old Soviet-era agitprop and inspired by Medieval plague art.
“From there I started experimenting with tarot art and American traditional tattoo style, and the cutouts are a blend of all these styles,” said Shohet. “I think cutouts work well as an art form for delivering a big, scary and dark message, so I’ve been leaning into the darkness.”
Shohet's moody style has also been informed by his sudden unemployment. The local theater he and his partner Jamie Nebeker opened in 2013 closed, and as an artist he said he feels disconnected from his sources of inspiration. He and Nebeker have decided to put any plans for re-opening the theater on hold.
For now, Shohet said he prefers working on the cutouts. Instead of trying to force the medium into a digitized process, now would be the time to support all those virtual artists who’ve been working in the medium for their whole careers.
“We’re an art form for which assembly is a necessity and we want to find another way, but I’m personally struggling with that because you can’t replace live theater," said Shohet. “It needs the teller and the receiver to be in the same room to create something. Streaming feels watered down. “