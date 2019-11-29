Santa Claus is making a special stop in Boise this year, and he’s giving the ultimate family gift—that gift being free admission to Zoo Boise for all the families in the Treasure Valley. Spend the day feeding giraffes or stop by the lion exhibit to see if they have been naughty or nice. Get festive and try out the face painting that will be offered to those looking to have some fun. While roaming the zoo to watch animals open their gifts, make sure to stop and take a photo with Santa when you see him. Zoo Boise will also have holiday stations available for families who want to make some holiday crafts, and shuttles will be provided near Ann Morrison Park. It’s not every day Santa gets to go to the zoo, so this is the perfect opportunity to get into the holiday spirit with the family.
10 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. FREE. Zoo Boise, 355 Julia Davis Dr., Boise, zooboise.org.