For years, CATCH has been one of Boise’s most vital voices for rehousing families experiencing homelessness. It offers housing placement and rental assistance, individualized social services, case management and more to pull families experiencing homelessness into stable housing environments, and as the conversation in the City of Trees surrounding the issue of homelessness has intensified, CATCH has consistently been a solutions leader. On Wednesday, Dec. 18, join it for its first-ever Holiday Block Party. From 5-7 p.m., the organization will throw open its doors and invite anyone and everyone from the Boise community to host an open house featuring a hot cocoa bar, baked goods and other festivities. “We wanted to have an event where people could come in off the street and feel the holiday spirit,” said CATCH Development Manager Rachel Flachbart.
5-7 p.m. FREE. CATCH, 503 S. Americana Blvd., Boise, catchprogram.org.