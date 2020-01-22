It’s a well-known fact that prisoners have plenty of time on their hands, and not surprisingly, plenty of them take up arts and crafts. At a new lecture series hosted by the Old Idaho Penitentiary called Captivating Conversations, people can learn about some of the items Idaho’s prisoners make. Join Terry Tharp of Idaho Correctional Industries for a discussion about the cribbage boards, barbecue accessories, stickers and more made by prisoners. Items are then sold through Idaho Correctional Industries to non-profits, state and local governments, and retail operations. The program is used as a way for offenders to re-enter society with marketable work and life skills. Learn about the history of the program and stay for a Q&A at the end. Throughout the event enjoy free drinks, light refreshments, site exploration and 10% off on items from the gift shop including works made from Idaho Correctional Industries.
6-8 p.m. $6 or FREE for Idaho State Historical Society Members. Old Idaho Penitentiary, 2445 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise, ci.idaho.gov.