Bosnian Culture and Cuisine
Boise may be more than 5,000 miles from Bosnia, but the Bosnian Herzegovinian Cultural Center of Idaho, Bosnian culture is alive and well in the City of Trees. On Jan. 23, join in for an evening of Bosnian culture and cuisine. Attendees can participate in three events centered on food, dance and literature. Start off by learning how to make phyllo dough, a flaky, delicate pastry. Delicacies include baklava, layered sweet desserts made with walnuts and honey. Later, the Mladi Behar dance ensemble will perform a traditional dance. The ensemble has danced all over the Treasure Valley and the U.S. Afterwards, attendees can learn a few dance moves themselves. Boise-based Bosnian author Edvin Subašić will read from his work and discuss Bosnian history, heritage and his experience as a refugee. Afterwards, hear from American poet and writer JR Walsh.
6-9 p.m. $20. JUMP, 1000 W. Myrtle St., Boise, facebook.com/BHCCID.