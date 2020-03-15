One of Boise's most well-attended festivals has been postponed. With the input of state, local and national health officials, Boise Pride Festival has been postponed until September.
"As part of this large community gathering, Boise Pride is host to performers, vendors, and sponsors from the immediate area and around the country, adding to our greater responsibility to host an annual festival welcoming and safe to all involved," organizers wrote in a release.
In recent days and weeks, the seriousness of the spread of coronavirus has prompted other arts and cultural organizations to reconsider portions of their schedules. Treefort Music Fest, the Boise Philharmonic, Ballet Idaho and the Boise Farmers Market, among others, have already announced they would delay or cancel many events that would fall during the peak of viral activity. Boise Contemporary Theater has announced it will take extra precautions to protect the safety of their patrons, and has cancelled much of the remaining run of its current production, Every Brilliant Thing.
Many city services, including at the Boise Public Library and Boise Parks & Recreation, have also been affected.
Last week, public health organizations announced a set of recommendations. People have been asked not to congregate in groups greater than 250 people, to wash their hands, to not touch their faces and to maintain social distance. People should stay away from work and public places if they feel sick.
Boise Pride is expected to take place the weekend of Sept. 11-13. Boise Farmers Market announced it would delay its opening, but has as of yet not given an indication of when that will be.