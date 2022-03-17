In light of Idaho legislation such as HB 675 that criminalizes important health care for trans youth, some Boise highschoolers are uniting in love and support for the LGBTQIA+ community.
The Boise High Sexuality and Gender Alliance club is holding an LGBTQIA+ clothing drive in partnership with The Idaho Federation of Families for Children’s Mental Health, to provide gender affirming clothes to queer youth, especially trans, nonbinary and gender nonconforming individuals.
The drive will provide access to free clothes, as well as a safe place for individuals to explore self expression that feels empowering and authentic.
The Boise Brick House, the Idaho Federation’s teen outreach space, will be open March 18 through 20 for LGBTQIA+ individuals to come and pick out gender affirming clothes, get connected with resources and participate in other community building conversations and activities.
“At the Boise Brick House we strive to be a welcoming space for all teens of different backgrounds and experiences and identities,” said Madeline Titelbaum, the youth programs coordinator with the Idaho Federation, a mental health nonprofit that serves the entire state of Idaho.
Robin Olsen, a senior at Boise High and a member of SAGA, said that gender affirming clothing goes beyond stereotypes like dressing in accordance with your sex, but is about truly expressing yourself.
The SAGA club from Boise High uses the Boise Brick House as a meeting space, and approached Titelbaum with the idea of the clothing drive, in response to need they saw in their community.
“As a trans individual, clothing is very difficult for me,” said Olsen.
She said for most of her junior high and high school years she wore the same six pairs of Adidas sweats over and over, as she struggled with how to safely adventure into clothes that truly expressed her and her identity.
“Particularly for trans, nonbinary or gender non-conforming teens and youth, trying on or wearing clothing that doesn’t match their gender identity can be really harmful and draining or even traumatic for some individuals,” Titelbaum said. “So having clothing that fits someone’s body in a way that feels right to them, and helps them to have what they internally feel like also shown to the outside world is very important.”
Straight cis individuals may take easy access to gender affirming clothes for granted.
“Think about if you got up in the morning and you looked at your closet and you said, ‘I can’t wear any of that because it’s gonna make me want to kill myself,’” said Jamie Lange, a licensed clinical counselor who has devoted much of her career to serving the trans community.
For many trans or nonbinary individuals, clothes are the first small step towards feeling at home in their bodies.
“Every time I’ve spoken to someone that has been able to put gender affirming clothing on their body, they have been able to access a sense of freedom that may have laid dormant for decades,” Lange said. “There are folks that I work with that have said they danced and laughed and cried with joy for the first time in their life, when they put on gender affirming clothing for the first time.”
For those who struggle to accept the gender nonconforming or trans individuals around them, it is necessary to recognize the humanity of each and every person, and meet those individuals with a mindset of curiosity rather than judgment, Lange said.
“I call it chronic trauma, because every time you look in the mirror or you look down at your chest, or even with every breath you’re taking it’s measured because you don’t want any part of your body to be highlighted,” Lange said.
Ultimately, trans people who have lived these struggles are the best equipped to tell their stories.
“It’s one thing to listen to the experts, and I think that that’s an important role, but most importantly, talk to the folks that are living this as their story to tell,” Lange said.
Olsen said the SAGA club wants to make a statement showing support and offer community to LGBTQIA+ individuals through this event, especially given the current legislative climate in Idaho.
“We should be promoting acceptance and love; with this event I hope that is expressed,” Olsen said. “In the words of Mr. Rogers, look for the helpers.”
To access gender affirming clothes, visit the Boise Brick House Friday, March 18 from 3:15 to 5:20 p.m. or Saturday and Sunday, March 19, 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Find more details on Instagram on @theboisebrickhouse.