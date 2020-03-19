Amid a rash of closures and cancellations, the City of Boise has announced that one Boise hallmark of springtime is getting an extension: off-leash season for dogs at two Boise parks.
"During a time of uncertainty and stress, we are glad to be able to offer another opportunity for people and their pets to get outside and reap the benefits of fresh air and exercise," wrote Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway in a statement issued March 18.
Through Thursday, April 30, dogs will be able to roam sans leashes through Ann Morrison Park at 1000 S. Americana Blvd. and Optimist Youth Sports Complex at 9889 W. Hill Road Pkwy. in Boise. Regarding Ann Morrison Park, the City has a special request: that people spread out in the park to allow the turf at Together Treasure Valley Dog Island to recover after a wet winter.
As always, dog-owners should pick up after their pets, in addition to practicing social distancing and appropriate hygiene, including hand-washing, while using Boise's park system.