People are spending a lot more time at home and, for some, things may be getting a little monotonous. The urge to connect with community and retain a level of normalcy is something a lot of people may be looking for and it appears a lot of local businesses and performers in Boise and around Idaho feel the same. Fortunately, there are plenty of ways for the community to connect virtually.
First Thursday
First Thursday is an institution of Boise welcomed by the community every month as a way to engage with downtown businesses and artists. The Downtown Boise Association has decided that the way to keep First Thursday alive is to go digital in April. Submissions will still be taken as normal but the DBA encourages people to make sure they ask for support “virtually’ by directing them to online marketplaces, make appointments and request deliveries.
Idaho Virtual Museum
The Idaho Museum of Natural History created a website that gives people full-access to 3D models and images of their collection. People can learn from 259 fossil specimens and 565 artifacts. The website also has many plant and osteology specimens to peruse, as well as additional selections from other museums in North America.
Sage Yoga & Wellness
Find a new way to de-stress and exercise with live stream classes from Sage Yoga. With the physical location closed, the studio plans to weather hard times by offering classes for free.
“Our students have been loving and supportive and it feels good to give them these classes for free,” wrote owner Marisa Radha Weppner in an email. “We need our yoga and mindfulness practices now more than ever.”
People can live stream classes on Facebook and Instagram, and read Sage’s newsletter found on its website.
sageyogaboise.com, (Instagram) @sageyogaboise
Ming Studios
Ming Studios offers a weekly online film screening put together by the artistic direction team of HIER&JETZT:Connections from Berlin, Germany. On Friday and Saturday, April 3 and 4, the studio will screen İSTANBUL MAKAMI / ISTANBUL NOTES by Özlem Sarıyıldız & Yunus Emre Aydın for 48 hours, the link is available on the Ming website.
Zoo Boise
Zoo Boise has launched a new video series called “Zoo to You.” The zoo will upload videos about animals and different enrichment activities for kids and adults. People can follow the zoo on the Facebook and Instagram accounts to find videos and links.
zooboise.org, (Instagram) @zooboise
The Discovery Center Of Idaho
The Discovery Center is a great place for kids to learn and the center has online resources available. It currently offers the STEM Resources packet. It has local resources for out of school learners, links to websites, videos and scientific information on public health. The education team is also working on creating more virtual resources and any updates will post on the Facebook page and website.
Red Light Music Challenge
Brothers Sean and Kyle Luster, who comprise the band Red Light Challenge, will host a live-streamed benefit concert for the National MS Society on Facebook and Instagram on Saturday, April 4, at 7 p.m.
“Obviously we are social-distancing and everyone’s in the same boat and our music is all about feeling good,” said Sean. “The society had to cancel the walk and we wanted to help, it will be an all original 30-minute acoustic set.”
People can sign up anytime before the event to receive reminders on the bands Facebook page and all donations go to the local MS chapter.
The Balcony
The Balcony is gearing up to offer a lot of virtual events. The club boasts an almost daily lineup next week. There will be a story time on Tuesday, April 7, at 11 a.m. with MissFyre and on Wednesday, April 8, at 11 a.m. with Coco Freeo and a Blast From the Past segment at 1 p.m. with Maliha and again on Friday at the same time. Thursday, April 9, is a digital drag look of Goth Gardening with Vice; and on Saturday, April 11, there will be an online drag show.
Boise Music Lessons
Angie and Marcus Marianthi own Boise Music Lessons. They’ve decided to keep hosting a virtual “Sip & Strum,” as a series to players 21 and up. It begins Friday, April 3, and runs for the next six weeks. Tickets are $168 for the whole series and 20% of the profits goes to The Hive. They will also continue teaching classes online. People can check on the website for availability and to register.
boisemusiclessons.com, (Instagram) @boisemusiclessons
Idaho Brewers United
“Pints up Idaho” has traditionally been an in-person event, but this year, IBU has taken it to a virtual space. On Thursday, April 2, people are encouraged to post a photo of their favorite Idaho beer or a selfie with the beer using the #PintsUpIdaho. It works on all social media channels and gets people in the running for prizes and the Facebook page has a link to all local brewery to-go options.
idahobrewers.org, IdahoBrewers
Treasure Valley YMCA
The local YMCA’s have a lot of virtual activities for the whole family, last week over 6,000 people joined virtual classes using Zoom. The Y also asks members to hop online and update membership preferences so that they can work to cover general expenses. Daily offerings include workout classes and kids activities from tutorials on building pillow forts to paper footballs.