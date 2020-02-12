Love is spoke-n at the Boise Bicycle Project, even if you need headphones to hear it. On Valentine's Day, BBP will host a silent disco fundraiser and party to celebrate what it loves most: bikes and friends. Silent discos began in the early 2000s and are a great way to get around pesky sound curfews; and this year, BBP and 10 Barrel Brewing came up with an idea to party hard without disturbing other patrons. Local company Kaleidisco will provide the headphones that play two stations of music—they're included the ticket price. Bikin’ for Lovin’ begins with a social hour at BBP, followed by a group ride to 10 Barrel to get started on the disco and participate in a raffle. Raffle tickets start at $5. All proceeds benefit the BBP’s programming for 2020.
$5-$12. 5 p.m. 10 Barrel Brewing, 826 W. Bannock St., Boise, boisebicycleproject.org.