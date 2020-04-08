Boise Contemporary Theater Takes Reading Series Online
Boise Contemporary Theater has weathered plenty of storms while continuing to stage quality and thought-provoking performances. The circumstances of a pandemic, however, have tested Artistic Director Benjamin Burdick, who made the difficult decision to cancel performances this season, but he’s still determined to bring entertainment to the community.
“The really hard part is that there are so many moving parts and we don’t want to lay off the staff,” said Burdick. “With so many things happening it doesn’t feel like a particularly creative time; but we are about telling stories and we’re getting back to that.”
Burdick said he’s optimistic. BCT has slated its 5X5 Reading Series for online showings in late April, and leans toward recording the readings on Zoom so they can be uploaded online later for public consumption.
BCT has also started teasing shows for its upcoming season. One production will take on the notorious homophobic Boys of Boise episode. Other shows from the upcoming season will be released the week of April 8. Additionally, Burdick said BCT will conduct its first-ever collaboration with Opera Idaho for the show All is Calm.
Even with BCT ramping up its selection of online content and planning for the next season, times are hard. The theater rents out its building to the Idaho Shakespeare Festival in the summer, which means BCT is unable to produce shows from June to August. Burdick encourages patrons and the theater-going public to make donations to BCT on its website.
“Any amount is greatly appreciated,” said Burdick. “We want to keep staff in tact and bring more plays in next year.”
This season BCT ended its production of Every Brilliant Thing early and cancelled the last performance of the play The Show on The Roof. The organization is banking on next season to it them through.
“We are all of us, staff, volunteers, everyone, working really hard to keep the doors open,” said Burdick. “We will continue working to bring the community world-class, thought-provoking stories, and I am confident we will get back to it.”
—Tracy Bringhurst