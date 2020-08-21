For those who want to cozy up and enjoy an evening of ballet from home, Ballet Sun Valley is offering just that. The nonprofit organization will be hosting a free, pre-recorded streaming with the Pacific Northwest Ballet from Seattle on Sunday, Aug. 23.
"When it became apparent that we would not be able to hold our usual performances at the Sun Valley Pavilion this summer, we had to get creative and came up with the idea of creating a hybrid performance that could be streamed to the Sun Valley audience," wrote Ballet Sun Valley’s Executive Director, Kelli Quinlan in an email. "We did not want to miss a year of bringing the best of international ballet to Sun Valley."
According to a press release, the program is curated to the Sun Valley community and will feature newly recorded works as well as performances from PNB’s archives. There will be two ways to view the program: An already sold out, socially-distanced jumbotron showing on the Sun Valley Pavilion lawn, and an in-home screening that can be accessed by requesting a link on BSV’s website.
The evening of ballet marks the return of PNB to the McCaw Hall stage in Seattle after their 2020 spring season was cut short in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to BSV’s website, newly recorded group dances were performed by dancers who have sheltered in place together.
The Evening of Ballet streaming event is a one-night performance. The streaming begins at 7 pm.