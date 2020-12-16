Shortly before my last column was printed, X started reaching out again. I kept him at a distance because I was trying to focus on Ben. In the meantime, I started reading a memoir called Group where the author very honestly discusses the role group therapy played in helping her end her cycle of toxic relationships.
After I finished it, I knew I had to come to terms with my own toxic relationship. I agreed to meet X for our normal evening escapades knowing that afterwards I would tell him I am done. We settled in to watch our favorite show and had amazing sex. He was affectionate as always and held me all night. In the morning we were making small talk about work, when I told him it was over.
He was getting dressed and I was still naked in bed and he looked at me confused and said, “Okayyy.” I told him I wanted a relationship. I said that being a f*&% buddy was never going to be enough for me. I explained I was tired of chasing him. Most importantly, I told him I wanted to get married and have a family and I know I will never have that with him. I managed to get out all my feelings without crying or raising my voice while searching for my underwear.
He helped me look and said he would get them back to me, but I couldn’t leave anything behind. I couldn’t have a reason to go back. Time stood still as we searched, I got dressed, put my contacts in, and tossed everything in my overnight bag. He kissed me goodbye at the door like any other morning and I left. I drove out of the driveway and sobbed.
I can’t believe after all this time, he had nothing more to say to me. He showed absolutely no emotion. It’s been how many years and all he could say was 'Okay'?! I’m not sure if he was in shock or if he thought I was just being dramatic or if I really meant so little to him that it wasn’t worth getting upset. Either way, his silence said everything. Cheers to finally saying what I should have said years ago.
—A.S.
