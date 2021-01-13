Waiting for the Other Shoe to Drop
My new year, new you is off to a solid start. I am still seeing Ben and have stopped looking for reasons to run or push him away. I haven’t dated a guy this long without any red flags or self-made red flags popping up in a long time. It’s ironic that I have been seeing Facebook memories of happier times with Paul resurface lately on my feed. Sadly, I think that is probably the last time I was this happy.
I have to admit there are times I still think about X. I hadn’t slept with anyone but X in a long time and it took Ben and I a couple times to find our rhythm. I think that is normal, but after the first time I was concerned I would have to choose between a good guy and good sex. I think because all I was to X was sex, I have had a hard time being intimate with Ben. We waited awhile because I was afraid once we started that is all we would be.
It’s amazing how a bad relationship can be so damaging to your psyche. I didn’t think that the years I spent off and on with X affected me and for the most part I felt in control, until I didn’t. Now that Ben is in my life and I see how he treats me, I can’t believe I settled for so little before. Ben makes me laugh every time I am with him. Whether we are cooking dinner, driving in the car, or talking on the phone, I am always smiling and laughing.
We are talking about making plans to explore Idaho and travel again once it is safe, and it is both exciting and terrifying. I want to make plans and think about the future for the first time in a long time, but I am also hesitant. Is it possible that all the pain I went through with X and all the bad dates with other men finally led me to this? Or am I being naïve, and the other shoe will drop any day now?
—A.S.
Email me at anonymouslysingle@boiseweekly.com or follow me on Instagram @anonymouslysingle.