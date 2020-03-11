The Obvious Choice
How many of us have seen the movie where the girl continues to date the wrong guy while the male friend watches in the background waiting for his chance? How many of us wish we had that friend that has been pining for us for years? The guy that knows all our faults and quirks because he has been in our lives forever and then he ends up as our happily ever after? Wouldn’t that be nice? It would sure save me time from browsing the apps and pretending to think its original when a guy lists his favorite first date as tacos and beers. Cool. You and everyone else, bro.
Well, the other day I found myself wondering if my friend Ryan was my obvious choice that I just haven’t explored. I met Ryan roughly five years ago through a mutual friend. Of course, this was during one of the many back-and-forth times with X so I immediately put Ryan in the friend zone. He isn’t my type physically, but he is smart, funny and successful. Sometimes I wonder if he is a little too smart, funny and successful. He’s one of those that you want on your bar trivia team because he knows everything, but not the guy you want to accidently text the wrong message to or mispronounce words in front of, if you know what I mean.
That being said, Ryan is always the guy I can count on if I need help with something around the house or need a plus-one. He has gone with me on numerous occasions to watch classic chick flicks at the Egyptian and always comes up with fun stuff to do together. When I ran this thought by some of my girlfriends, they all basically concluded that if it was going to happen, it would have already. But how do you know? I mean, isn’t that the plot in all the movies? When do you know if the friend is the obvious choice or just another character in your story? Cheers to all the Ryans out there, may you make yourselves known as the leading man or just another character.
—A.S.
