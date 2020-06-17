Shortly after my last column, I met a man online. He may not have gotten past my dating checklist in 2019, but in 2020 he made the cut. We arranged to have dinner at a nice restaurant. I was impressed by the place he picked and looked forward to the date. The initial date went well, and I decided to give him my number, so we didn’t need to chat strictly on the app.
After giving him my number, he sent me a friend request on Snapchat. You would think after all these years in the singles scene that I would not be that naïve. We texted that night and he asked if I was available the next night to go out again. It was a Sunday night during COVID—of course I was free.
This is where the red flags started making their appearance. He was saying weird things about his exes, started singing in the restaurant and was aggressively asking me to go back to his house. I politely turned down all three invitations, pointing out I had known him roughly 24 hours and was not looking for a hookup.
The next morning, he texted me to tell me to have a good day. I was assuming he felt bad for his behavior and responded. Shortly after, I went to the kitchen to make breakfast. I was proud of my creation and got on Snapchat to send my friends a pic. Who doesn’t love a food pic?! I was surprised to see that I had a snap from my date.
It was an unsolicited, outdated dick pic! A full body shot where he had a different haircut, a sultry look and was at least 20 pounds lighter. I was stunned. Who does that? What makes men think that is something we want to see? After I gave him a piece of my mind, I proceeded to block him from every form of communication possible. Now I know the nice restaurant is because he was compensating for something. Where are the decent guys? Are you out there? Cheers to them! Assuming there are any…
—A.S.
Email me at anonymouslysingle@boiseweekly.com or follow me on Instagram @anonymouslysingle.