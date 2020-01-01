When I was little, I used to watch the ball drop and have sleepovers with my girlfriends to celebrate the new year. We would order pizza and have cinnamon rolls the next day for breakfast. Clearly, no one was thinking about being healthier or dropping any pounds. We spent hours playing Barbies and dress-up, never thinking that the next day would be any different than the day before. When you’re little, about the only thing that changes after New Year’s is you go back to school after break and write a new date at the top of your paper.
At what point do you start worrying about kissing someone at midnight? When do we start focusing on the new you and all the empty promises that come with resolutions? What was wrong with the last year’s you and the you before that?
I have mixed feelings about New Year’s. There’s the year I lost my virginity and thought I had found the one. Can’t forget the year I went to China Blue with a group of friends and found one of my girlfriends throwing up in the men’s bathroom after the champagne toast. How’d you like to ring in the new year blacked out sitting in piss with a line of drunk guys watching you throw up? I wish I could forget the year X and I watched the Potato Drop cuddled up on my couch and I thought that was going to be the year we made it work.
Maybe I should focus on all the resolutions I’ve made and haven’t followed through on. Do you remember when the movie Wild came out? Yes, I know it was a book, too, but Reese really made it come to life for me. There was a year when I was going to train to hike the Pacific Crest Trail. I’m not sure where I got that idea considering there are days I find Table Rock to be a real struggle. How about all the times I am going to have dry January? One invite to happy hour and that changes quickly.
Luckily, I have a story that ties all of these together. A few years ago, Southwest was running an airfare special, and a girlfriend and I found a show with cheap tickets to go to on New Year’s Eve. Neither of us were familiar with the band, but we did know it wasn’t Boise and the odds of running into our exes was slim.
We got ready and headed to a bar down the street from the venue. This cute guy sitting at the bar started talking to me and asking what our plans for the evening were. I told him we were from out of town and just came up to get away. We chatted some more and then I asked if he was going to the concert later. He didn’t respond but asked me if I was going. Of course, I started rambling about how we were going but didn’t know anything about the band. I told him we were only going because we wanted to get out of town and the tickets were relatively inexpensive.
Turns out, he was going the concert because it was HIS BAND. Yes, I had just told the lead singer of the band I was about to see that I was only going because it was cheap, but I didn’t have high expectations because I didn’t know the songs. I will never understand why I feel the need to overshare with strangers. Yet here I am sharing this with all of you.
After the show he met me at the bar and bought me a drink. We exchanged numbers like I hadn’t just insulted him a few hours earlier. Much to my surprise, he texted me the next day. I told him I couldn’t ditch my friend and was heading to Boise the following day, so I didn’t think I’d be able to hang out. He told he had some down time between shows and could be in Boise later that week. I thought it was pretty safe to say we should get together when he was in town knowing he wouldn’t actually reach out.
Well, the next few days were a blur. He did make it to Boise, and I met up with him on several occasions. We went to a few bars, played pool and drank beers, he came to my house and helped me with some projects and I never slept with him. I am the worst groupie ever. After he left, I told some of my friends about my week with the musician and they couldn’t believe it. First, they couldn’t believe I’d met him at all and then the fact that I didn’t hook up with him was even more shocking.
While it was fun to have this experience and I am grateful for the help around the house, I am most thankful for the way he made me feel. I was so down at that time and felt rejected and unlovable. Having someone like him show interest in me really kicked off my new year. I’m so glad I got out and put myself out there. I hope as you’re reading this you are thinking about the night you had last night and that you put yourself out there. I hope this is your year and that you find something about yourself to love because there are so many things to choose from.
