Late Night Dave
The other night I was laying in bed, reading my latest eBook from the library, when my phone buzzed. It was well after midnight on a Tuesday. Having been in the dating game for decades, I am used to getting late-night texts, but not on a Tuesday! I picked up my phone and all the sudden it was the summer of 2014.
Meet Dave. He’s the guy that was full of life and tons of fun, but as my mom would say, he never really launched. He passed the MCATs and LSATS, but decided he’d rather be a bartender. He made a mean cocktail and had great stories, but it was painful that he had so much potential and never applied himself. Dave and I hung out as friends for a little over a year. Then he made his move; I choked. It got awkward after that. A couple months later after we hadn’t spoken, he invited me to happy hour. This was my chance for redemption. I missed him. We had a great time and as we were leaving, he told me he wanted to show me the ring he bought for his girlfriend. He was going to propose before they moved to Wyoming. Excuse me, what?! We just flirted for a couple hours and you didn’t think to mention any of this?!
Needless to say, I didn’t see the ring and we lost touch. Now here we are 6 years later in a pandemic and I get a late-night text. He starts by calling me by the nickname he had for me and asked me why we don’t play Words with Friends anymore. I asked him where this came from and he told me he’d heard our song that night and wanted to see how I’m doing. I got sentimental, told Alexa to play our song, and proceeded to stalk him on social media. He’s married and lives in Wyoming. No response needed.
We may be in a pandemic and dating isn’t safe right now, but responding to past flames isn’t safe either. Stay home. Stay safe. Wash your hands. Cheers!
—A.S.
Email me at anonymouslysingle@boiseweekly.com or follow me on Instagram @anonymouslysingle.