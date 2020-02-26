I thought I’d seen it all. Face licking, skin picking, wallet forgetting, you name it. I was wrong. Online apps and the men on them, continue to amaze me.
I was recently talking to two guys online. Both seemed promising and checked a lot of boxes. Their profiles led me to believe they were tall, gainfully employed, didn’t have children and were looking for a relationship. Steve and I matched on a Sunday. We were talking casually everyday and on Wednesday morning he asked me for my phone number. I felt like this request would ultimately lead to a date with the weekend coming up.
I didn’t want to commit too early so I was still looking through my other matches while talking to Steve. That’s when Matteo came into the mix. We started talking on the app on Thursday night. Matteo seemed more interested in speeding things along, while Steve appeared more interested in a pen pal-type relationship.
I had Friday plans to celebrate a friend’s birthday and let them both know I was available the rest of the weekend. Steve didn’t seem to pick up on my hints. Matteo, on the other hand, asked if he could give me a call. I know, he wanted to talk on the phone! Matteo and I had a nice phone date and made plans to grab drinks over the weekend. He officially jumped ahead of Steve. Or so I thought...
Matteo and I met for drinks and chatted for a couple hours. He was very pleasant and we had a lot in common. We walked to my car and we started kissing. Then he decided it was time to drop a bomb on me. I mean, it had been too easy at this point, so I should have known. Matteo told me that he really liked me and wanted to be honest about something. The roommate he had mentioned earlier wasn’t really a roommate, but a partner. They’re polyamorous. Yes. They were looking for a third. Maybe I should be flattered that I was chosen to move to the next step, but I couldn’t help but feel deceived. He should have put that on his profile, right?!
I’m all about you being in the relationship that works for you, but don’t lead me to believe you’re interested in me only to want me to be your chick on the side. Having a pen pal may be just the speed I need. Cheers to being the entree and not the side dish!
—A.S.
