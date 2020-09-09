For those of you waiting to hear what happened with Evan, it did not result in me changing my relationship status. This is not the column where I tell you I am switching the name to Anonymously Engaged. I am still single and wondering if I will die alone and if I should freeze my eggs.
After my successful evening with Evan, we continued to stay in touch and exchanged texts regularly. We became friends again on Facebook and he added me on Snapchat. Everything was innocent and he seemed to be making progress in his personal life. He found a job and got an apartment following our dinner date. I started thinking maybe I had judged him too harshly. There wasn’t a spark and I wasn’t attracted to him anymore, but I felt encouraged by his progress and was interested in meeting up again.
One Saturday night I was finishing up a project for work when he started sending me pictures of himself. I have no idea how we went from discussing work to him bombarding me with shirtless selfies. He is new to the game and I didn’t want to hurt his feelings, but I kindly told him that he should probably refrain from sending pictures via text message since they can be saved and shared.
Obviously, that translated to start sending me snaps. At first, they were so bad it was funny. My personal favorite was him laying on the stairs biting his lip and awkwardly tilting his head. Again, he was shirtless. Neither he nor I should be sending shirtless pictures and I did not reciprocate with photos of myself. The next thing I knew I had a full body snap of him naked with his leg up on the bathtub.
As if 2020 doesn’t suck enough, why has it also become my year for dick pics?! How do men convince themselves that’s ok? A couple weeks ago I thought I had an opportunity to reconnect with an old friend and maybe get a free meal. Now Evan is learning what ghosting is. Cheers to making my own money and buying my own meals!
—A.S.
