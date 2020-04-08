I am a proud aunt to my friends’ kids. I love children and hope to have my own someday. Whether they are my biological children, adopted, with a partner or on my own, I am not ruling anything out at this point. However, that is all my business, and mine alone. I cannot tell you how many times people point out that I am not getting any younger, it’s risky to have kids later in life and I don’t want to be the oldest mom at kindergarten graduation. I mean, thank God they’re around to tell me these things because otherwise I would have forgotten that I am now considered advanced maternal age.
George Clooney and Amal had their kids when George was over 50, and he is considered a hot dad. I haven’t even sprouted my first gray hair yet and have to deal with terms like "geriatric pregnancy." When I was in my 20s, I thought I was too young to have kids. I wanted to explore, have a career—I didn’t have time to wipe butts and clean up after someone else. As I approached my 30s, I started thinking I would meet someone and have kids now that I was successful and had my life together. Now that I am in my mid-30s (that hurts to say), its all I can do not to think about having kids.
My biological clock is ticking so loud that it is hard to sleep sometimes! I see children everywhere. I don’t know if there are more of them now or if I am just more aware. I can see a kid at the grocery store or simply on TV and my ovaries start to hurt. I find myself constantly wondering if that will ever happen for me, or if I am one of those women not meant to have kids, like Jennifer Anniston. However, if I am meant to be like Jen and not like George, I’d really like to start looking more like her. Cheers to Jen and George, and not caring about what people think of their life choices!
