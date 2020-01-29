As you know, I am back online looking for an algorithm to find me a husband. It’s a humbling experience.
I met Sam shortly after New Year’s. His profile led me to believe he was attractive, successful and outgoing. It appeared to be a slam dunk and I was feeling good about getting back online. On our first date we met for cocktails. I hadn’t been to the place he suggested so I was looking forward to a new experience. I tried on roughly seven different outfits and ended up being five minutes late. He was sitting at the bar when I got there. There was some small talk, a couple drinks and he walked me to my car. No red flags, but no spark either.
I was surprised when he asked me on a second date but interested in getting to know him better. This time we went for dinner. He told me about his love for mountain biking and the trails he likes to ride. I told him about my cruiser bike and how it gets me from Telaya to Cinder along the Greenbelt. He walked me to my car, I got another buddy pat and we went our separate ways.
Surprisingly, he reached out for a third date to watch a football game. I researched who was playing and planned my outfit accordingly. This time after he walked me to my car, he kissed me. There still wasn’t a spark. We didn’t talk that week and then I went to my friend’s cabin at Tamarack for the long weekend. When we got back to town, my friend told me I should reach out. I told her there wasn’t a spark, but she insisted I text him.
Turns out he didn’t feel a spark either because when I reached out, he told me it was nice to meet me, but he didn’t feel a spark and hoped he hadn’t wasted my time. Apparently looking for a spark isn’t just a girl thing. Do you look for sparks on dates and in relationships? Hopefully, I find one the next time I swipe right! Cheers!
—A.S.
