I am still in the honeymoon phase with X and treading lightly so it doesn’t come crashing down on me before the COVID-19 vaccine arrives. Our arrangement of binge-watching shows, drinking delicious wine, and having amazing sex has been working well. I feel like I am more engaged at work, a better friend, and kinder to myself. He appears to be enjoying our time together too, and actually our conversations are better now than they have been in years.
I am really trying to not get ahead of myself, but all these fun nights together are causing extremely dangerous daydreams. I am finding myself fantasizing about the future instead of living in the moment. I am thinking about him when we are not together and missing him when I am in bed alone. The other night I slept in the shirt I wore at his house the night prior because it smelled like him. (I know, gag!) I understand this is not a relationship and WILL NEVER BE, but I am having relationship thoughts.
The other day I saw something on social media about a friend’s trip to Italy a couple years ago. I have always wanted to go to Italy! I could spend months strolling the countryside, looking at the architecture, drinking the wine, eating the food, and yachting with George and Amal. However, I added something else to this fantasy, X. I kept thinking about how much fun we would have and how romantic it would be. Next thing I know, I am having a somewhat more realistic thought of us spending a weekend in Sun Valley. Significantly cheaper and closer, yet still lots of fun to be had in the spa, hot tub, and back in the room.
Why am I doing this to myself?! Why can’t I live in the moment?! Why am I constantly wanting something more? What is it that I want from him? Will it ever be enough? Are things different this time? Will those dangerous daydreams become a beautiful reality? I think we all know the answers to these questions…Cheers to being happy in the moment!
—A.S.
Email me at anonymouslysingle@boiseweekly.com or follow me on Instagram @anonymouslysingle.