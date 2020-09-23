There are days when being single feels empowering. When my friends are complaining about their significant others, after a girlfriend gives birth and gives me the play-by-play, and when I have a great date or fun time flirting with someone new. However, there are also a lot of nights when being single is the loneliest feeling in the world.
Like tonight as I am home typing this column in my sweatpants, with my hair in a messy bun, wearing a t-shirt way past its prime sans bra. I had plans to have dinner with a girlfriend. We met up for drinks last weekend after months of not seeing each other. She told me how much she missed me and got emotional talking about all the time she had been spending with her new boyfriend and ignoring her single friends.
I am used to being the third wheel and am fortunate that I like most of my friends’ significant others. I am not the sort to be rude to a new boyfriend or not go somewhere because I am the only single person. At my age you can’t afford to have that attitude, or you stop getting invited. Tonight’s plan was a simple dinner at my friend’s house to meet the boyfriend and I was looking forward to it. Prior to the sweats and messy bun, I had done my hair and put on jeans. I even got out a nice bottle of wine to take to celebrate their relationship.
Now I sit here fighting back tears and wallowing in self-pity because she hasn’t reached out or responded to my texts. Part of me hopes she is ok and that nothing has happened to her. However, the louder other part feels like an idiot for thinking she would waste a Saturday night with a third wheel after months without me. So here I sit, remote in hand, thinking about how I will kill the next five hours until it is acceptable for me to go to bed. Cheers to streaming services that keep me company on lonely Saturday nights!
—A.S.
