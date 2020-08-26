Last December I ran into some college friends who recently moved to Boise and they invited me to their Hanukah party. I had a wonderful time catching up and seeing other people from my past. They were better friends with my college boyfriend Evan, but since he was living in Arizona with his wife, I was a welcomed backup.
Flash forward to Monday when I received a text from the Hanukah host that Evan moved back to town and was asking for my number. I have no bad feelings toward Evan (see previous column) so there was no reason not to approve her giving him my number. Within 30 minutes he had texted me and asked to get together.
Friday night I found myself sitting on a patio across from my first love, the man that took my virginity and the first guy I ever pictured myself marrying. Life has taken us different directions and I probably wouldn’t swipe right on him if I ran across him online…recently separated, living with his dad, no career to speak of, and a man bun. However, I haven’t laughed like that in forever. It was nice to sit with someone that knew you a million years ago and reminisce about all the fun times you had together. The fact that he kept telling me how beautiful I am helped a lot too.
I am not naïve enough to think that now that his marriage is over, and he is back in town that we will get back together. I do not think that because I thought he was the one at 19 he is still the one now. However, I will admit I listened to some old school Shania Twain on the way to meet him and thought about all the ways he was an amazing boyfriend. Obviously, we ended for a reason and we laughed about that too, but it will be fun to see if this goes anywhere or if it’s simply pandemic entertainment. In the meantime, he can buy me dinner and call me beautiful. Cheers to blasts from the past!
Email me at anonymouslysingle@boiseweekly.com or follow me on Instagram @anonymouslysingle.