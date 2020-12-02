A couple weeks ago my friend set me up with a genuinely nice guy. We have gone on three dates, he calls me on the phone, texts me every day, opens my door, and makes me laugh. After only three dates he says things to me that I have waited the better part of a decade to hear from X. Ben tells me I’m beautiful, smart, funny, etc. X stopped complimenting me years ago and thinks my jokes are stupid. To be clear, my jokes are funny. He is stupid.
Even as I write this, I can see that clearly I need to be focusing my attention on Ben and leaving X behind. This should be even easier since X and I haven’t spoken since we saw each other last. However, I think it is human nature to want what you can’t have. I can turn anything X does into a positive and convince myself he cares about me. Poor Ben is doing everything right and yet I am looking for reasons to push him away. I am laying in bed and Ben is texting me and I am honestly disappointed it isn’t X. What is wrong with me?!
My whole life I have wanted the guy in the rom com that is willing to do anything for the woman he loves. Ben is totally that guy and for some reason he is interested in me. He can’t wait to see me again and we aren’t even sleeping together. Don’t get me wrong, I want to see him too. I just don’t know that I am ready to give up X even if he has given up on me.
I am genuinely concerned that I will never find the right guy and that maybe that guy came and went while I was wrapped up in X. I can’t risk things with Ben waiting on X. Am I broken? Why do I do this to myself? Why do I care so much for someone that thinks so little of me? Why can’t I just let myself be happy and cared for? Cheers to keeping it together!
—A.S.
