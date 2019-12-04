Airport Pickup
I was recently in Florida for a conference. I love to travel and was excited about getting to see a new place. Plus, Miami in November is a nice change from back home. However, flying from Boise to Florida and back is like leaving the country. I was in my typical flight attire: yoga pants, Nikes, sweatshirt and messy bun. By the time I hit Boise after two connections and a long layover, I looked and felt like I had been hit by a bus.
I was walking out, and I watched as a woman in her mid-50s walked through the doors and was immediately embraced by her husband. It was beautiful. They went to baggage claim holding hands as they walked down the stairs and waited for her bag. He took her bag off the carousel and they walked out to the car. I’d like to think he had flowers waiting for her, and they went to a nice dinner on the way home.
Regardless, that’s the kind of love I am looking for. I want a partner that is so excited to have me home that he wants to deal with parking at the airport. I want a man that still wants to hold my hand when my hair goes gray and my body is no longer meant for yoga pants.
My airport exit was drastically different from the lady ahead of me. No one greeted me by the escalator, I grabbed my own bag at baggage claim, and a man in an Uber drove me home. He talked about the Boise State game that was happening that night and asked me if I was ready for ski season.
You know what I’m ready for? I’m ready for an airport pickup. I’m ready for someone to help me get my bag off the carousel. I’m ready for someone to hold my hand. The question is, where do I find that guy? How do we get rid of our baggage, ditch our single status and check into a relationship? Cheers to getting onboard the relationship plane!
—A.S.
