I have struggled with self-image issues for as long as I can remember. I don’t think I have ever been able to look at myself in the mirror without seeing something wrong with me. This negativity makes it difficult for me to accept compliments and I can be very self-deprecating. These feelings have also played a role in why it is so hard for me to date or have sexual relationships. Sometimes the thought of someone seeing me naked makes me physically ill.
My friends tease me for having a type, but it really stems from my insecurities. I refuse to date someone shorter than six feet and less than 200 pounds. The majority of the men I have dated are former athletes and have embraced the dad bod. I am drawn to these men because they make me feel small and less insecure about my physical attributes.
The man that I refer to as X is all of those things and because of it I can’t ever seem to let him go. There is no one in the world that makes me feel more attractive and wanted than he does when we are together. A couple weeks ago I unblocked him and invited him to come over. We shared a bottle of wine, cuddled on the couch, and had sex. Per usual he played with my hair, kissed me sweetly on the neck and back, and held me all night as I slept. I feel so beautiful when he looks at me, touches me, and holds me.
I was laying in bed with him this morning asking myself if I could really be happy with just this because the sex is good and I feel so comfortable, or if I am lying to myself and the bubble will burst (again) at any minute. He doesn’t want a relationship with me, but he doesn’t want one with anyone else. He is fiercely independent, but I am too. Am I an idiot for going down this road again or am I just finding companionship in something familiar in such an uncertain time? Cheers to feeling beautiful!
—A.S.
