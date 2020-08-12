Anonymously Single

Last Saturday night I was laying in bed when I got a text from an unknown number and as soon as I read it, I knew who it was. X. For those of you that are new to my column, X is my Mr. Big. The man that can’t commit but loves to drift in and out of my life when he is lonely, bored, or let’s face it…horny. His text was a simple two words, but those two words sent me into a tailspin for days. I mean, like watching He’s Just Not That Into You and listening to This is Taylor Swift on Spotify for days.
I debated on responding and then caved. He of course didn’t respond until the next day and then proceeded to have casual small talk with me as if it hadn’t been a year since we last spoke. The last text he sent inspired me to respond with a lengthy paragraph telling him to stop reaching out to me as his backup, and I immediately deleted his number. Clearly, he didn’t get the message or thought enough time had passed that I would be happy to hear from him.
While I am ashamed I have been in this cycle for years, I am more ashamed that every time I think it will end with a different result. He loves to come in and out my life, particularly when I am doing well, and I let him screw with my head and my heart. Well friends, not today! We had exchanged some texts and were figuring out when to meet up when a Facebook post from the heavens showed up on my feed.
Seven years ago, we broke up for the first time after a particularly awful evening at a friend’s wedding. And there on Facebook was a picture of the happy couple celebrating their wedding anniversary. It was all I needed to remember my feelings that night and realize nothing has changed in seven years and it never will. I blocked his number and deleted our text thread. Cheers to the block feature and all the losers it prevents from contacting me!
—A.S.
Email me at anonymouslysingle@boiseweekly.com or follow me on Instagram @anonymouslysingle.