Every January I do a vision board with my best friend. We collect a bunch of magazines and flip through them looking for pictures, words, and inspirational quotes to motivate us to make the coming year even better than the last. The theme of my 2020 board was love, travel and fitness. Conveniently, that has been the theme of my vision board for the last several years. Every year I tell myself, this is the year I will find love, adventure, and my inner Carrie Underwood legs.
Coming into 2020 I had booked a couple trips, hired a personal trainer, and decided to get back on the dating apps. By March I had airline credits for the trips I wouldn’t be taking, in April I dropped my gym membership because of Covid, and as my readers know, this summer a dick pic convinced me I would not find love online. That is not to say I didn’t have any love and adventure in 2020 or that I didn’t work on my fitness.
Covid forced me to take a pause on my busy life and reassess what is important to me. I started working from home and realized how much I love my co-workers and clients. When I go back to the office, I will not take that for granted. I was used to getting together with friends and family regularly and frequenting our favorite spots. Instead of going to restaurants, I have adjusted to take out and delivery life as well as added a couple recipes to my rather dull rotation. Don’t get me wrong, I will be happy to return to restaurant life when it is safe to do so. Much to my surprise, I am not missing the gym. The people watching is incredible, but I am impressed with the amount of at home workouts at my fingertips as well as hiking and walking trails at my disposal. I may never waste money on a gym membership again!
With my previously jam-packed life, I rarely had a night to myself and I liked it that way. You can ignore a lot about yourself when you don’t have any time to reflect. I didn’t realize that some of my “normal” behaviors were preventing me from loving myself and finding love. Overscheduling my life with girls trips and girls nights made it difficult to get to the gym or cook healthy recipes at home. It resulted in fun memories, but also weight gain and poor self-confidence. Additionally, all this fun I was having with “the girls” made it hard to make time to go on dates or make time for anyone else.
Now that the vaccine is becoming available and I look to what the future holds, I cannot ignore what 2020 taught me. It is important to put my health first. I need to be active regularly and not just feed my body but nourish it with the vitamins, proteins, and nutrients it needs. If I want a husband and family, I need to take the steps to get there. Love myself first. Put myself out there. Stop looking for reasons to write someone off. And for the love of God, STOP sleeping with X. (Don’t worry, I haven’t seen or communicated with him since our last goodbye.)
Things have been progressing with Ben and I have decided to let him in. I am slowly allowing myself to have feelings for him and believing that the compliments and kind words he says to me are genuine. Punishing him for the sins of the men that came before him is not fair. He continues to amaze me with his kindness, and I love spending time with him. We are taking it slow and he is incredibly patient which says a lot about his character and something that I appreciate. I haven’t slept with him and he continues to take me on dates, help me in the kitchen, cuddle on the couch with me and text and call me regularly. Where did this man come from?!
Twenty twenty-one will be here before we know it and many changes are coming our way. Some will be positive, some negative, and some will come slower than we would like. Regardless, I am happy to bid a fond farewell to the dumpster fire that was 2020 and hope for brighter days in 2021. I am grateful for my many blessings and do not take for granted that I fared better than most in the last year. My sympathies go out to those that suffered through this year. I hope that you will see good health and fortune in the coming year. Thank you for reading my column and engaging with me via social media and email this year. I love hearing from you and look forward to sharing my life with you and you sharing yours with me in 2021. Happy Holidays!
—A.S.
Email me at anonymouslysingle@boiseweekly.com or follow me on Instagram @anonymouslysingle.