Anonymously Single

Like everyone, I follow childhood friends and high school acquaintances on social media. I see their posts about their spouses and children, crafts and homeschooling, trips to the family cabin. Their posts give me mixed feelings. Moments of jealousy when I see pictures of beautiful weddings and anniversary trips. Thankfulness that I have no idea what the new math is, and no one is asking me to learn it via Zoom and then explain it to a small child. And complete shock when I see that people my age have multiple children, some of which are teenagers! Where did the time go?
The other day I was having a patio date with a girlfriend who will turn 40 next year and we were talking about how our window for motherhood is caving in on us. I have a little more time since I am still in my mid-30s, but she has a husband while I have no viable options so we are both not feeling confident that we will be taking walks with matching strollers anytime soon. It’s more likely that we will continue drinking wine on the patio with only the dog interrupting us.
Modern medicine is a beautiful thing and provides many options, some of which I have investigated when my biological clock is ticking. I also love the idea of making a family through adoption and foster care. There are so many children that need a loving home. However, when my back is aching or I discover an age spot or fine line that I haven’t seen before, I start to wonder if I have missed my window.
If I find Mr. Right, will I have time to establish a strong relationship AND make time for a family? If I don’t find a partner, am I brave enough to do it alone? Will I be able to keep up with a child if I don’t get started sooner rather than later? Does this keep you up at night? Have you been where I am? Cheers to making the most of the good years I have left!
—A.S.
