I had a couple girlfriends over for wine last weekend and we made an online dating profile for me. I let them choose my pictures and enter all my information as well as swipe left and right. As imagined, they were horrified by a lot of the options that came up. I find that married people that have never experienced online dating tend to believe it is better than it is. They hear one success story about their hairdresser’s second cousin and think that the man of my dreams is just one click away and waiting for me to say “Hello” on Bumble. If only it were that easy.
We had some laughs, started a couple conversations, and agreed I could delete it as they were getting ready to leave. As luck would have it, Nolan reached out at the last second. I had deleted the pictures, unmatched with the select few we had engaged with, and was in the home stretch when a nice message from a seemingly normal person appeared. Of course, this was met with cheers of “It’s a sign!” from both of my friends.
I promised to give him a chance and continued conversation that night and off and on the next day. He was easy to talk to and checked some boxes, however within 24 hours of chatting, I remembered why I had wanted to delete the app and didn’t think his message was a sign. We were making small talk and he told me I should come over to his house. I told him I didn’t feel comfortable and he told me he could come get me. When I didn’t respond, he followed up with offering to send me an Uber. Seriously?! I’m not afraid to drive at night. I already have someone that is only interested in sex and don’t need another. And just like that, X makes it another week with his special arrangement.
Cheers to all the married people that think online dating is fun and full of Prince Charmings! May you never find yourself in the harsh reality of swiping for a date.
—A.S.
Email me at anonymouslysingle@boiseweekly.com or follow me on Instagram @anonymouslysingle.